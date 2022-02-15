Edison, NJ Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
February 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cloud, a new book by Jamil Usman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dr. Steven Lucas has a solution to end fear of nuclear war. A cloud. Something he has invented to protect the Nation from nuclear weapons and air raids. The country is very grateful for the doctor's efforts towards peace and the hopeful end of terrorism across the world. But they are not the only ones aware of the doctor's invention.
In a place appropriately called "Greeneria" the people live in fear. They have been kidnapped from a life of freedom and made to serve the country's dictator leader, Lizman. Now that Lizman has gotten word of this invention to end nuclear attacks, he can only think of one way to stop it: kidnap Dr. Lucas.
The Cloud is an intense story of determination, courage, and patriotism that will leave readers with a sense of true adventure and imagination that anything is possible when you have a good heart and friends.
About the Author
Jamil Usman is an active member of the literary community, attending weekly meetings of Urdu literary circles. He has written and published most of his work in his first language, Urdu, including poems, prose, and children's books. This is his first English novel. Usman has a son, two daughters, and a grandson. He hopes this book will help motivate children to do research to help protect our country.
The Cloud is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3113-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-cloud/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-cloud/
