Griddly Games' New S.T.E.A.M. Center
February 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsGriddly Games is S.T.E.A.M.-ING up the toy aisles and DIY craft sections with its new JUST ADD branded science + activity display unit.
Just Add-ing its Just Add Soap S.T.E.A.M. (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) science + art activity kit, the company now has seven products in its multi-award-winning line of kits for kids
"Our STEAM line has been a big success and each year we 'Just Add' more items. With the depth of this product line, we can now show off a full display of all of the different experiment ingredients in one cool Just Add point of purchase," Reisa Schwartzman, president of Griddly Games, explains. "The STEAM term that many people refer to doesn't always connotate the surprising fun and cool things that occur when kids play with these products."
For the past six years, Griddly Games has built a branded line of science + art kits that fall in the STEAM category. The Griddly Games' JUST ADD __(ingredient)__ brand bubbles over with excitement as Just Add Soap ($24.95 for ages 8+), joins the multi-award winning Just Add Baking Soda ($25.95 for ages 8 and up), Just Add Fruits & Veggies ($22.95 for ages 8 and up), Just Add Egg ($28.95 for ages 5 and up), Just Add Milk ($16.95 for ages 5 and up), Just Add Sun ($28.95 for ages 8 and up), Just Add Glue ($24.95 for ages 8 and up) and Just Add Sugar ($24.95 for ages 8 and up).
