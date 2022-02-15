The Latest Innovative Cleanroom & AHU Solutions on Display at ISPE-CaSA 2022 Life Sciences Technology Conference
February 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News[Raleigh, NC] – Thought-leaders and industry innovators from around the pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare industries will be networking and sharing ideas in Raleigh, NC, at the 29th Annual ISPE-CaSA Life Sciences Technology Conference on February 15th, 2022.
The team at Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) is excited to announce that they will be attending the event, and showcasing their innovative Cleanroom and Industry 4.0 AHUs, airflow measurement and control solutions.
"We're looking forward to talking about The ALUMA1 Cleanroom system. The wall and ceiling system's aluminum components are powder coated for a finish that is impervious to cleaning and disinfecting agents," said Vern Solomon, Founder – Innovator at ESC.
"The scalable solutions are built with constant compliance in mind. They make it simple and affordable for organizations to meet the strict cleanroom design and regulatory requirements of ISO or regulatory agencies for GMP, such as US FDA, Health Canada and the EU."
The 2022 ISPE-CaSA Tech Conference will take place at Raleigh Convention Center, on Tuesday, Feb 15th, 2022. The event will explore the recent changes to the marketplace, what potential needs will look like, and what the response may be. Discussions will focus on 3 key areas:
"We're also excited to talk about ESC's Innovative & Efficient Air Handling Units (AHU). They can be an efficient fan filter module, or more complex with multiple levels of filtration, dehumidification and critical temperature control." said Aaron Styles, CEO of ESC.
"The AHU you choose for your cleanroom will have a direct impact on the humidity and pressurization in your controlled environment. That means this unit will have a direct impact on your efficiency, your output, and your bottom line. Our solutions are already being used by organizations in the most demanding sectors."
About ISPE
ISPE is committed to the advancement of the educational and technical efficiency of its members through forums for the exchange of ideas and practical experience.
ISPE was founded in 1980 by a handful of people who believed the pharmaceutical industry needed an organization that would deal with practical applications of science and technology for technical professionals. The much-needed forum provided by ISPE began with a Membership of engineers in North America. In time, ISPE Membership expanded beyond engineering to include a broad representation from pharmaceutical professionals.
About Environmental Systems Corporation
ESC provides an integrated approach to Cleanrooms that helps your business grow into the future. Whether you need a full-service team or an integrated partner, ESC can provide the solution for your Critical Environment.
You need more than a Pre-Designed / Catalog Cleanroom.
We understand that you want to be confident your Cleanroom / Critical Environment is the right fit so your company can grow and lead in your industry. In order to do that you need a team of partners that will assist you to Discover, Diagnose, Design, Build, and Deliver the right, high-quality environment that fits your company's future and mission.
That's why for almost 40 years, we've helped hundreds of customers like you in over 20 different industries invest in the right Critical Environment solution to confidently move their dreams forward through three vertically integrated pillars.
Cleanrooms: Working with architecture and engineering teams, we design and develop process-specific layouts for your Critical Environment and bring them to life using the ALUMA1 wall and ceiling systems.
Critical Environment HVAC/R: Our team of experienced technicians and mechanical engineers design custom HVAC/R systems to meet your Critical Environment requirements.
Integration: Our team integrates SMART Industry 4.0 technology to ensure that you are always in control of your Critical Environment with clear historical reporting.
