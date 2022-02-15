ISPE Canada Affiliate to Focus on Diversity, Education, and Thought-Leadership in 2022
February 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Health News[Toronto, ON] - As ISPE | Canada Affiliate looks to the future, they have a clear line of sight into their goals for 2022 and beyond.
Their first goal is to broaden the diversity of talent working in the pharmaceutical field across Canada and ensure that this is an accessible career path for everyone.
"Right now, Canada has tremendous innovation happening at the university and incubation hub levels. Our young people have an opportunity to work and learn in world-class facilities. However, I feel we can do even more for the next generation," said Aaron Styles, Board President of ISPE Canada.
"I feel we can take very deliberate steps towards making this field as accessible as possible for traditionally underrepresented groups like women and visible minorities. How do we do this? First, by lighting the way for the pharma and biopharma manufacturing sector as a career path and showing young people exactly what they need to do to get into this field. I didn't really have that when I was going through school."
He added, "The second thing we need to do is to raise ISPE | Canada's international profile on a global level and showcase the world-class minds we have working in Canada with more thought-leadership pieces and more events."
ISPE Canada Affiliate is excited to announce the launch of their updated website supporting the pharma and biopharma manufacturing community. In addition to our popular online educational programs, we have introduced relevant content-driven whitepapers, articles, blogs, a newsletter, and videos. By leveraging online channels and social media, we are able to share our knowledge base, help grow the talent pool and enhance our community's development and training initiatives.
One recent example includes a whitepaper by ISPE Canada Affiliate, in partnership with Cheme Engineering Inc, and Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC), titled Building a Pharma and Biopharma Manufacturing Talent Strategy. This paper highlights the Canadian Federal Government's focus on the creation of domestic industry supportive strategies for fostering innovative technologies, increasing pharma, biopharma, and aseptic fill-finish manufacturing and developing skilled labour as key drivers of long-term economic growth, while addressing the need for vaccine manufacturing capacity and capabilities in Canada.
ISPE will also prioritize expanding their membership, while building a stronger community among its existing members. This will include events and initiatives such as:
"We're stronger together. All of the success that ISPE has enjoyed so far has come from the incredible collective knowledge and hard work of our members and volunteers. And our future success will come from expanding that knowledge base, membership base, and community engagement," said Past ISPE President, Dina Iezzi.
"By embracing our nation's diversity, we are gaining access to a whole new world of brilliant minds and unique experiences. These minds are the future of the Canadian pharmaceutical sector, and our future looks very bright."
ABOUT ISPE Canada Affiliate
ISPE (International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering) Canada Affiliate is the leading industry association supporting Canadian pharma and biopharma manufacturing communities. The 400 Canadian members are part of a global community of 18,000 members from more than 90 countries. The Canada Affiliate and its global peers are continuously offering new and innovative ways to serve the industry and its members and advance solutions that lead to improved patient health.
The vast wealth of industry knowledge shared within our community offers you and your peers opportunities to connect pharma and biopharma manufacturing knowledge. From the research lab to the manufacturing floor, the Canada Affiliate provides industry professionals with the knowledge and the network they need to support their career development.
