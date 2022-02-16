Las Cruces, NM Author Publishes Novel
February 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Divide, a new book by Paul Brenner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Harlan Wyatt operates a prosperous elk guiding and outfitting service on the Western Slope of Colorado, but is still haunted by his role in exterminating the grizzly bear from the Colorado Rockies back in the 1950s.
As Harlan enters his final year on the Divide and prepares to pass the business on to his son, Harlan's plans for a smooth transition are disrupted by a poacher, the long-time rancher on the mountain, the United States Forest Service, the local game warden, a female newspaper reporter and a record-setting bull elk on the loose within the permit area.
Harlan Wyatt's final season at the helm of Wyatt Outfitters proves anything but ordinary.
About the Author
Paul Brenner graduated from the Air Force Academy, completed his six year flying commitment in the Air Force, then served thirty-plus years as an airline pilot. During a furlough from the airline in the 1980s, he lived in western Colorado, working as a civil engineer and part-time elk guide. He is married and lives in southern New Mexico.
The Divide is a 386-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7076-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-divide/
