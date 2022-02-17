Rosedale, NY Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
February 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSabrina's Words, a new book by Sabrina Turin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sabrina's Words is a compelling collection of poetry which shares the author's personal point of view and her experiences in life. This insightful writing in free verse is intended to encourage readers to have a positive outlook.
About the Author
Sabrina Turin is a young adult in her thirties living in New York. Throughout her life, she has always had a special interest in books.
Sabrina's Words is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7313-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sabrinas-words/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sabrinas-words/
