Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Historical Fiction
February 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Soldier's Hell, a new book by James J Flaherty, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Beware the curse of the rose. In this vivid work of historical fiction, those under the curse are destined to travel through history, fighting in historic wars, living a life headed for death in battle.
Witness the wars and atrocities that plague the human race, and join these cursed souls as they search for a way to escape these cycles of death. Will these soldiers ever break the curse of the rose? Can their souls find peace?
About the Author
Author James J Flaherty is a husband, father, and grandfather. Flaherty is also a Navy veteran.
A Soldier's Hell is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4049-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-soldiers-hell/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-soldiers-hell/
