Cumming, GA Author Publishes Family History Memoir
February 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDaisy Tales and Other Stories from My Grandfather's Younger Days in the South Georgia Piney Woods, a new book by Joseph P. Byrd, IV, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Daisy Tales and Other Stories from My Grandfather's Younger Days in the South Georgia Piney Woods is a book of stories, remembrances and maybe a few tall tales as recounted by the author's maternal grandfather, William Leroy Edwards (1876-1964). It chronicles the early years of his life growing up in Daisy, Georgia. His recollections paint a colorful picture of life in the rural South, growing up with eight brothers and sisters during the years following the Civil War and Reconstruction.
Much of the material was transcribed by the author's mother in the 1950s when his widowed grandfather visited their home. Upon reading his grandfather's stories in later years, the author was transported in time back in time to the Georgia frontier and impressed with his wit and southern humor. Initially, thinking it a project to share with family, the author concluded these stories would appeal to a larger readership.
About the Author
Joseph P. Byrd, IV is a seventh-generation Georgian, and a direct or collateral descendant of fifteen Confederate soldiers. He was born in Savannah, Georgia and has lived in the South most of his life. He completed his undergraduate studies at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas. After college, he completed training at the US Navy Officer Candidate School and Supply Corps school. While on active duty, he served as a Supply Officer on the USS Delta (AR-9), home ported in Alameda, California, and station ship in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Viet Nam, and the Philippines. Following his years of military service, he earned an MBA from Georgia State University and engaged in doctoral studies at the University of Memphis. Most of his civilian career has been spent in the field of marketing, including several years as a marketing research account executive. Along the way, he taught as an adjunct instructor at Christian Brothers University in Memphis and served for eight years on the faculty of Lyon College in Arkansas. After leaving the academic world, Byrd spent the final years of his career as a consultant and Marketing Research Project Manager at the United Parcel Service Corporate Headquarters in Atlanta. Since retiring from UPS, he has pursued his interests in historical research, genealogy, travel, music, and writing. He is the author of Confederate Sharpshooter Major William E. Simmons: Through the War with the 16th Georgia Infantry and 3rd Battalion Georgia Sharpshooters, Mercer University Press, 2016. In addition, he has made numerous presentations to community groups and organizations, written several articles, and copyrighted a number of original songs. Through the years, he has been involved with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association, Toastmasters International, the American Legion, Delta Upsilon Fraternity, Rotary International, The Georgia Historical Society, The Gwinnett (GA) Historical Society, and the Tulsa, Oklahoma Historical Society. He married to his wife of fifty years, the former Sandra Jean Jones of Oklahoma City. They have two married daughters, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Daisy Tales and Other Stories from My Grandfather's Younger Days in the South Georgia Piney Woods is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4130-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/daisy-tales-and-other-stories-of-my-grandfathers-younger-days-in-the-south-georgia-piney-woods/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/daisy-tales-and-other-stories-from-my-grandfathers-younger-days-in-the-south-georgia-piney-woods/
