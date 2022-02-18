North Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Book on the Black Experience
February 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Journey: From Shackles and Chains to the White House, a new book by Donald B. Armstrong, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book offers a comprehensive and thorough account of the Black experience in America from the early 1600s to the present time.
From the journey endured by kidnapped Africans to what their offspring are still enduring today, this work highlights factual occurrences that are not found in the history books of America's grade schools. Kids are growing up with no education of their ancestors' plight and some children are raised without knowledge of the actions their ancestors played.
Hopefully, readers will gain knowledge that will change their outlook toward other races. If we are to live together, we honestly have to remember our past.
About the Author
Donald B. Armstrong is a retired military veteran who witnessed several things early in his career which left him with questions about equality. It was then he realized what parents meant when they stated, "Whatever you do, you have to be better". Armstrong is married to Cynthia Gail Armstrong from Macon, Georgia.
Armstrong received an undergraduate degree from North Caroline A&T State University and a graduate degree from the University of Phoenix. He is a sports enthusiast, a fan of the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, University of North Carolina Tar Heels, and North Carolina A&T State University "Aggies". Armstrong enjoys social gatherings with healthy food and stimulating conversations.
The Journey: From Shackles and Chains to the White House is a 252-page hardcover with a retail price of $51.00 (eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7070-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-journey-2021/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
