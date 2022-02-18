Nathrop, CO Author Publishes Children's Book
February 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKaylie's Mountain Farm Adventures, a new book by Reneé Halay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Written by a grandmother about her children and granddaughter, Kaylie's Mountain Farm Adventures will capture your child's imagination and place a smile on their face. Positive and uplifting, both parents and children alike will enjoy reading about Kaylie and her adventures!
About the Author
Reneé Halay was the mother of three children, Ashley, Jeffrey, and Tiffany, and grandmother to one grandchild, Kaylie, who is the main character in this book. Reneé and her husband Michael were business owners in Texas before they retired to the mountains in Colorado in 2013. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses who loved people and was a wonderful encourager. Being a "people person" was her real talent, bringing joy to others. Rare was the one indeed who had spent time with her and didn't feel better for it.
Kaylie's Mountain Farm Adventures is a 40-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0528-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/kaylies-mountain-farm-adventures/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us