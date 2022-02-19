Burien, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRocking Dog Between Door, a new book by Loretta Adu, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rocking Dog Between Door is a short tale of two dogs and their fight over one bone… when plenty are available! All told from the owner's perspective, Loretta Adu brings to life this moment in time and the owner's personality within a few short phrases. Children of all ages will love to read the fun phrases over and over again.
About the Author
Loretta Adu and her family of four are from Ghana, but they currently reside in the United States. Adu attends Washington State University and is pursuing a degree in human development as she has a special interest in educating children. She also teaches Sunday school at Free Methodist Church. When not teaching or in school, Adu enjoys listening to music and reading.
Rocking Dog Between Door is an 18-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7064-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rocking-dog-between-door/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
