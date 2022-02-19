Annville, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMeet Boo Boo Kitty!, a new book by Tom Kotay, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this colorful book a Kitten gets to find his home with a loving family!
Meet Boo Boo Kitty! is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7215-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/meet-boo-boo-kitty/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/meet-boo-boo-kitty/
