Glendale, WI Author Publishes Fantasy Children's Book
February 19, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Whoozit Froozle Tea Party, a new book by Jennifer Ott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Even though they looked quite different, the Whoozits and Froozles lived happily together in Voovyville, and some were even the best of friends. One day, a problem arose, and life for the Whoozits and Froozles was about to change.
This is the story of two children from different backgrounds, appearances, and families, who recognize that our differences are what make us important. Celebrating these differences is necessary in order to keep Voovyville together.
About the Author
Jennifer Ott is a wife and mom, and she owns her own business. She is also a breast cancer survivor and an avid volunteer for cancer patients, even starting her own fundraiser benefiting the American Cancer Society called Fight Club for a Cure. She originally wrote this story for her nieces more than 10 years ago, but published it for her son.
Ott enjoys reading, writing and skiing, and she loves her family, her dog, and coffee. Lots of coffee.
The Whoozit Froozle Tea Party is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of 23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7060-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-whoozit-froozle-tea-party/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-whoozit-froozle-tea-party/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us