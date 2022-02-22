Marble, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
February 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSpooky Tales, Treats, and Tricks, a new book by Donald Wayne Haney, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Be loving and young at heart, keep the spark of youthfulness and happiness alive within yourself, and enjoy reading these heartfelt loving tales and stories to your children, grandchildren, family, and friends! "The Haunted House," "Soap Sally," "Charming Billy, Inez, Mother, Gladys the Redhead, and the Featherbed!" and "My Name Is Snappy!" are fun little tales to bring out the kid in you, too!
About the Author
Born on December 8th, 1969, Donald Wayne Haney is a North Carolina local. He considers himself an animal lover and quite the horticulturalist. He has a deep appreciation for all things gardening and fishing.
Donald Wayne Haney has authored other titles such as, My Name is Snappy, The Haunted House, Waddles Bottles and Swaddles. All available on Amazon. He is currently working on developing children's board games and games.
Spooky Tales, Treats, and Tricks is a 86-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4801-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/spooky-tales-treats-and-tricks/
