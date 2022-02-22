Radcliff, KY Author Publishes Sci-Fi Novel
February 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdventures with an Interdimensional Psychopath: An Introduction to Madness, a new book by Wayne Keeler, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Lily Extravagund was a normal girl, studying and preparing for her future in the upper echelon. A simple tool to be used to help her sister get a step higher, until she runs into a complete and utterly strange stranger. When she confronts them, it's at this moment that her world gets turned upside down and inside out. When things start looking up, they immediately spiral in ways beyond imagination. When her life hits the lowest possible point, the stranger intervenes again to introduce her to new possibilities that changes her life forever. With these changes, she could never go back to seeing how things were again.
About the Author
The author Wayne Keeler wanted to challenge the impossible and to try and open the imagination of people to see possibilities and think outside the box. The author is an advent philosopher and one strong theory that he mulls around thinking about is the Alternate Dimensional theory, which basically states that when a decision is made, infinite and endless possibilities branch off, creating alternate worlds that can vary either very drastically or very minimally. The only thing that limits the possibilities is one's own imagination. But, while this can be a dual-edged sword, this can also lead to truly wondrous and beautiful ideas that can bring about a beautiful world. Join Lily Extravagund on her adventure with an interdimensional psychopath to see the worlds in a new light.
Adventures with an Interdimensional Psychopath is a 308-page paperback with a retail price of $50.00 (eBook $45.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-371-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/adventures-with-an-interdimensional-psychopath/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/adventures-with-an-interdimensional-psychopath/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us