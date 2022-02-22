Lancaster, OH Author Publishes Novel
February 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLittle Criminals: Death Before Dishonor, a new book by Beloved S. Allah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Little Criminals: Death Before Dishonor is the gritty true story of a group of young boys who start out as friends and in the end become enemies. The tale walks the reader through the day and life of what it was like growing up in New York as a group of boys who become men, wanting more out of life than what they or their parents had. We should be reminded that no matter what your condition is, a person can change.
About the Author
Beloved S. Allah is a husband, poet, a published author, father, grandfather, CEO of his own commercial cleaning company (Square Janitorial Cleaning, Inc.), a proud Prince Hall Mason, and someone who's very active in his community. He enjoys smoking Champ Millz Cigars and also spending time with his grandchildren, writing, and quality time with his wife, as well as other projects he wishes to publish.
Little Criminals: Death Before Dishonor is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3846-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/little-criminals/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
