Lebanon, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
February 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPewee the Peacock, a new book by Gracie Rutz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Grandma and Grandpa's farm is a special place, a safe place that all can call home, where everybody is considered family-even Peewee the Peacock!
When Peewee discovers that he's adopted, he embarks on a journey to find his real family. In time, will he discover that he needn't look any farther than Grandma and Grandpa's doorstep?
About the Author
Gracie Rutz is a student attending Tennessee Technological University. Her hobbies include being a part of Tech's Equestrian Team, visiting her grandparent's farm, writing, reading, playing the trumpet for the marching band, and drawing!
Rutz loves being an active member of the community and has volunteered at food pantries, animal shelters, and horse-back riding therapy centers.
Pewee the Peacock is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7182-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pewee-the-peacock/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pewee-the-peacock/
