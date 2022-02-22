Kittanning, PA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
Patch It Up, a new book by Jim Bilderback, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Adam Davis is an introvert with a natural ability playing the game of eight ball. While spending time with his best friend Nick Cully, he must overcome difficult times with family and friends as he grows into adulthood. The storyline is a fictional account based on the author's own life experiences.
About the Author
Author Jim Bilderback has a lifelong enjoyment playing the game of pocket billiards. Another hobby that stayed with him while serving 20 years in the military is writing poetry. He published a collection of poetry in 2017 titled, "Spiritual in Nature". Shortly after, he began work on "Patch it Up", originally as a screenplay, and it is now available in novel format.
Patch It Up is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-425-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/patch-it-up/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/patch-it-up/
