Marquette Heights, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
February 22, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBeautiful People, a new book by Paige Manzi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this charming book, a little girl goes on a walk with her mother and discovers the beauty in everyone around her. Beautiful People is about acceptance. No matter what color, age, or difference, people are all special.
About the Author
Paige Manzi was inspired by working with people with disabilities, as well as her special needs baby sister.
Beautiful People is a 40-page hardback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2489-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/beautiful-people/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/beautiful-people/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
