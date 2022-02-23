Sherburne, NY Author Publishes Mystery Novel
February 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDestiny's Wavering Road, a new book by Linda MorningStar, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Some people are content with the journey they travel along the road of life. They think they're in control of where they're heading. Mara Jacobs believes that, and so does her grandmother, Matilda Mathewsen. And although they live very different lives, they are both about to experience an unexpected U-turn as destiny intervenes.
Long-haul truck driver Mara's fate will be sealed when she wakes up on the floor in a motel room far from home. She is surrounded by police and has no idea how she arrived there. Her driving partner and husband Joe is also missing, along with their tractor-trailer. Mara learns Joe is responsible for her dilemma, and anger sends her packing. She returns to her childhood home in Stone Hill Valley, where she was raised by her grandmother, Matilda.
Destiny redirects Matilda's path the moment she steps out her back door with the intent to head to the grocery store. It's there that she sees the woman in black who has haunted the ancestral home for decades and is considered an omen of death to anyone she appears to.
As the mysteries evolve, the two women travel a new road of life together in a most unexpected direction.
Destiny's Wavering Road is a book of fiction, part mystery, part romance, part family saga.
About the Author
Linda MorningStar married into the Native American way of life and currently makes her home in the beautiful woods of central New York. She's considered a bit eccentric but is not sure that's necessarily a bad thing. She writes because she says she has to do something between now and death and her mind overflows with imaginary people living imaginary lives in imaginary ways.
Destiny's Wavering Road is a 378-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-845-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/destinys-wavering-road/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/destinys-wavering-road/
