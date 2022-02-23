Seattle, WA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
February 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsExperienced Struggles, a new book by Imajinah Mazique, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The struggles of life are never easy to endure or understand. Everyone sees life differently; the mind and the soul are connected far beyond science. What makes the stars shine at night? Why does the moon glow at the darkest hours? This eloquent collection of poetry shares hope and pure emotion as each piece explores the deeper nuances of life.
About the Author
Imajinah Mazique is from Seattle, Washington. Growing up an only child, she was always creative and imaginative, from acting and modeling to writing poems. She graduated from Renton High School in 2018 and started working right out of school. She never felt she was at her full potential until she started writing poems.
Experienced Struggles is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7306-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/experienced-struggles/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/experienced-struggles/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
