Brooklyn, NY 15-Year-Old Author Publishes Thriller Novel
February 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEyes of Aya, a new book by Jahnah Barrie, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Aya is in eighth grade and lives with her unstable mother. After an episode, her mother is admitted to the psych hospital, and Aya moves in with her father she has not seen in years and her stepmother. As time goes by, Aya realizes her dad and stepmom are not who they say they are.
About the Author
Jahnah Barrie is a fifteen-year-old writer who loves to paint, draw, read, and help her parents. Barrie was born in Toronto, Canada, and has traveled frequently but currently resides in America. She is the oldest to five younger siblings and loves to try new things, like the time she was a junior ambassador in the seventh grade. As a junior ambassador, Barrie did a lot of work in school; she was recognized for helping her school win a challenge, which got her an invite to Capitol Hill. Her dream job is to be either a veterinarian or a pediatrician because she really loves both animals and kids. Writing had always been her passion but never thought about actually publishing a book. She is interested in horror, including supernatural events, like in the movie Annabelle.
Eyes of Aya is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-379-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/eyes-of-aya/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/eyes-of-aya/
