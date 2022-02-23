McKees Rocks, PA Author Publishes Cross-Genre Novel
February 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsForged in Fire, a new book by Edgar French, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Forged In Fire-The Search for the Narrow Road" is the first of three novels in which the stories within the pages time-lapse from the years 1966-2035 touching on historical events that shaped the political, social, and religious landscape of the Western World as we speak. Within these pages, the reader will find many prophetic statements that may or may not take place within his or her own life time. As time passes, the stories within "Forged In Fire" will become more and more reflective of real life events taking place right before the reader's eyes! These three volumes will depict the near Dystopic Totalitarian future we are rapidly headed towards, and we must resist!! Within the next few years, everything you now take for granted will begin to become more and more of an unavailable notion. And having the hope for a so called normal life will become more and more unrealistic, dark, and unattainable for most. The words within "Forged In Fire" will become more prevalent which will captivate the reader's attention throughout the ages. This is true! We are under Military Style Asymmetric Warfare! We are being systematically killed by the very Institutions we all were taught to trust! Medical, Educational, and Political Institutions are all working in tangent with one another to bleed us dry as they slowly kill us with the very things we take for granted, using our willingness to Comply! We are under attack by our own Society! Be that it may, even if the reader resides in spiritual darkness, and or MK-Ultra brainwashing induced by Mainstream Media, the light of truth, truth pertaining to the Hellish reality we are now entering, will shine within the pages of "Forged In Fire," offering hope in an otherwise hopeless situation.
The truth about the serious and deadly nature the American people now face is DEMOCIDE, the intentional killing of unarmed citizens by their own government. Unfortunately, we maybe facing that awful fact as I speak. The breakdown and systematic destruction of our society is the truth of what we all now face. The reader will take a journey with the writer in real time, as reality changes from a time of plenty, to a time of empty cupboards, massive death of loved-ones from mandated Medical Tyranny, coupled with the breakdown of the supply-chain, rapid rise in crime, poverty, and death. The reader will be transformed within the pages of "Forged In Fire." Soon the Printed Page and Hard-copy Books will become more Valuable to readers as Technology consumes the truth, and no one knows what is true or false, thus "Forged In Fire" will serve an reminder of a life long lost in the near future. I know its shocking, and maybe even devastatingly hard to digest, finding out hard truths hurt, but facing the truth still remains! We have first row seats, facing the biggest Genocide in World History right now, and "Forged In Fire" depicts that truth in real time.
About the Author
Edgar French Jr. is a reclusive Scribe concerned about the unbelievable evil and destructive direction that those in power have placed on humanity. He is mandated by the Most High, Yahweh, to inform the masses of the impending doom that awaits us all.
18+: Explicit language, sexual innuendo.
Inspired by true events.
Forged in Fire is a 566-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $9.99). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0581-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/forged-in-fire/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/forged-in-fire/
