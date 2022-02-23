MoloLamken LLP Announces New Partners
February 23, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business News(New York, February 23, 2022) – The national litigation boutique MoloLamken LLP is pleased to announce that James Barta, Lisa Bohl, Caleb Hayes-Deats, and Sarah Newman have been named partners in the firm, effective February 1, 2022.
James Barta's practice focuses on civil litigation and appeals in a broad range of areas, including intellectual property and energy. He also serves as an adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center. Mr. Barta joined MoloLamken after clerking for the Honorable Raymond M. Kethledge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and the Honorable Stephen J. Murphy, III, of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. He graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center and summa cum laude from Patrick Henry College. Mr. Barta is admitted in the District of Columbia, Indiana, and numerous federal district and appellate courts.
Lisa Bohl's practice focuses on complex civil litigation and appeals in a broad range of areas, including financial and securities cases and matters involving foreign sovereign immunity and enforcement of foreign judgments. Prior to joining MoloLamken, Ms. Bohl served as a law clerk to the Honorable Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. She attended Yale Law School and holds a B.S.Ed. summa cum laude from Northwestern University. Before attending law school, she worked at a financial services company and a charter school network. Ms. Bohl is a Leadership Council on Legal Diversity 2022 Fellow. Ms. Bohl is admitted in Illinois and numerous federal district and appellate courts.
Caleb Hayes-Deats's practice focuses on a broad range of trials, appeals, and investigations, including cases under the False Claims Act and other whistleblower statutes. He has been recognized as a Rising Star in the District of Columbia by The National Law Journal and in New York by Super Lawyers. Mr. Hayes-Deats joined MoloLamken in 2018 after serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York and clerking for the Honorable Robert A. Katzmann of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the Honorable Jed S. Rakoff of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. He received his J.D. from Columbia Law School, where he was a James Kent Scholar, and his B.A. magna cum laude from Amherst College. Mr. Hayes-Deats is admitted in New York, the District of Columbia, and numerous federal district and appellate courts.
Sarah Newman's practice focuses on a broad range of trial and appellate matters, including professional liability and legal ethics, intellectual property, and business litigation. Ms. Newman joined MoloLamken in 2015 after serving as a law clerk to the Honorable Stephen A. Higginson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the Honorable Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. She is a member of the National LGBT Bar Association and the Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers. Ms. Newman was a Leadership Counsel on Legal Diversity 2021 Fellow. She attended Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, graduating magna cum laude, and holds a B.A. from Oberlin College. Ms. Newman is admitted in the District of Columbia, Illinois, and numerous federal district and appellate courts.
About MoloLamken
MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today.
Kelli Gibbons, 212-607-8164, kgibbons@mololamken.com
