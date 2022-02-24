Phoenix, AZ Author Publishes Biography
February 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsChildhood Recovery, a new book by Dallas Dean, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Book
Dallas Dean currently lives quietly in the deserts of Phoenix with his wife. Dallas does not stray far from who he is or how he came to be as he continues to work in the field of mental health and addiction. Dallas is a firm believer in a humanitarian effort so whenever a volunteer opportunity arises, Dallas enjoys the heart felt rewards from helping another human being.
About the Author
As depicted in his story, Dallas grew up in poverty and abuse, so whenever someone is in need, an urge arises, pulling him to reach out. Dallas believes in accomplishing the mission, so his next book may be another writing to deliver a message of how we can make a difference in the less fortunate person's life.
Childhood Recovery is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7342-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/childhood-recovery/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/childhood-recovery/
