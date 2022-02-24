Buffalo, NY Author Publishes Children's Travel Book
February 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTravel to Africa, a new book by Gloria Barlow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Travel to Africa is meant to inspire children of African descent to visit Africa when they get older, to learn, experience, and appreciate the beauty and wonder of the home of their ancestors. This book was inspired by a trip the author took to Africa. After returning, the author had regret at taking so long to make that trip, so this book was written to plant a seed in children of African descent who had never been to Africa to one day go.
About the Author
Gloria Barlow has two daughters and one grandson. She has a master's degree. Some of her interests are in crafting, baking, writing, singing, and volunteering her time.
Travel to Africa is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1482-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/travel-to-africa/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/travel-to-africa/
