Swathmore, PA Author Publishes Real Estate Memoir
February 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConfessions of a Real Estate Man, a new book by Brian Dickens Barrabee, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Confessions of a Real Estate Man is a collection of some unusual stories and observations from a man with more than forty years in the real estate business. Seeing people where they "feather their nest" gave the author a unique perspective not seen by many. Hopefully the readers will see that we're all very flawed and it's important to see the humor in our human folly.
About the Author
Brian Dickens Barrabee is blessed to be the proud father of four children and six grandchildren. He remains available and qualified to fill in any and all coaching vacancies for Little League baseball, Peewee basketball, and soccer. Barrabee is involved with life physically, physiologically, and fiscally. He continues to enjoy every moment.
Confessions of a Real Estate Man is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4014-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/confessions-of-a-real-estate-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/confessions-of-a-real-estate-man/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
