Milwaukee, WI Author Publishes Religious Fiction Novel
February 24, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUpside Down Man, a new book by August Moor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
When Emperor Nero's wife Poppaea takes ill, he's at a loss of what to do: until he comes across the Nazarenes Peter and Paul in Mamertine Prison. But enlisting the help of the Christian apostles is frowned upon, even as the emperor…
What lengths will Nero go to, to save his beloved wife?
The untold story of the Great Fire of Rome and assassinations of Nazarenes Peter and Paul, The Upside Down Man captures the details of life during Ancient Rome.
About the Author
August Moor is an Army Veteran who hails from Chicago. Formally educated, he has an M.A. Script and Screenwriting from Regent University, Virginia Beach, VA.
Be on the lookout for his other film titles, coming soon:
Love Me More
Bliss
Upside Down Man is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4362-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/upside-down-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/upside-down-man/
