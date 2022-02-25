Manhattan Personal Injury Attorney Richard M. Kenny has recently been recognized by Lawyers of Distinction
February 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsAttorney Richard M. Kenny, of the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny, has recently been recognized by Lawyers of Distinction, a legal fraternity of lawyers from all 50 states.
The organization is dedicated to helping the strongest personal injury attorneys showcase their talents and distinguish themselves amongst a sea of lawyers. The selection process is an arduous one, and only the top attorneys receive this high honor. To start, lawyers will enter the candidate pool either through the Lawyers of Distinction selection pool or through individual or self-nomination.
From here, the organization will run each nomination through their objective point system, wherein they will determine whether the attorney is truly qualified to become a member. The point system judges each attorney on 12 separate criteria.
First, they will conduct independent research on the attorney to learn more about past case results, client reviews on Google or AVVO, legal experience, educational background, awards, pro bono activities, publications, and more. As long as the lawyer in question demonstrates knowledge of the law, dedication to his or her clients, and otherwise meets the organization's standards, they will proceed to the third step in the process.
The third step in the selection process is the ethics review & background check. Here, the organization will look to determine whether the attorney has always abided by the law, is in good standing with the Bar, and otherwise has no blemishes on their legal career. Finally, Lawyers of Distinction will tally up the lawyer's score and make their decision as to whether they will accept them in their organization.
Through the years, Mr. Kenny has received various awards recognizing his legal prowess, including receiving the Super Lawyers award for the last 10 years in a row. Mr. Kenny is truly dedicated to helping accident victims when they need it most.
If you were recently injured in an auto accident, a slip and fall, or any other type of accident, you can rely on Attorney Richard M. Kenny of the Law Office of Richard M. Kenny to fight for you, every step of the way. The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny is more than a legal advocate; we are an advocate for your well-being and recovery. Contact us online today to learn more about how we can assist you through the legal process ahead.
