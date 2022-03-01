Fischer Identity and Omnia Partners Announce Strategic Partnership
March 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsNaples, FL - Global Identity and Governance technology leader Fischer Identity is proud to announce its new cooperative contract with the University of California through OMNIA Partners. Contract highlights include identity management solutions and governance models needed to enforce compliance in agencies. In effect September 29, 2021, the cooperative contract is available nationwide through OMNIA Partners and valid for five years with five one-year renewal options.
The new partnership leverages the purchasing power of OMNIA Partners, the largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization in the nation, making it easier for educational, state and local government institutions, and other associations to utilize Fischer's full suite of solutions and realize real savings and value. Participants receive access to Fischer Identity's Identity and Access Management platform that combines powerful tools, services, and support needed to deliver a best-in-class experience for all users.
"OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organizations that is dedicated to public sector procurement," says Daniel Dagnall CEO of Fischer Identity. "Their purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and relationships, making OMNIA Partners a valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. We are very much looking forward to this alliance."
"OMNIA Partners is thrilled to have product offerings from Fischer Identity added to our strong portfolio of IT contracts. This agreement offers participants with an Identity Management system that combines years of successful client engagements in a cloud-based platform or on-premise implementations," says Doug Looney, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Sales at OMNIA Partners.
To learn more about this exciting new partnership, click here
ABOUT FISCHER IDENTITY
Fischer Identity is a provider of enterprise grade Identity Governance & Administration ("IGA") solutions suite. IGA solutions are available via on premise, private or public cloud with varying levels of administrative and professional services support provided via Managed Identity Services®. Fischer's IGA solution includes lifecycle management (with automated provisioning / de-provisioning), access governance, compliance assessment with reconciliation and certification. Fischer also provides Access Management solutions with password management, single-sign on, authorization and authentication solutions including multi-factor authentication support. Fischer offers 24x7 support for all services and solutions as well as on-demand and/or instructor led training services for agnostic or solution specific Identity training via Fischer University.
ABOUT OMNIA PARTNERS
Shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust, OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. www.omniapartners.com/publicsector
Contact Information
Janet Yarbrough
Fischer Identity
Contact Us
Janet Yarbrough
Fischer Identity
Contact Us