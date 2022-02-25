Sarasota, FL Educator & Author Publishes Book on Teaching Shakespeare
February 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTeaching Shakespeare (The Wrong Way), a new book by Hugh J Burns, PhD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
If the thought of teaching Shakspearian works frustrates or bores you, then Teaching Shakespeare (The Wrong Way) is for you. After fifty-seven years of teaching British literature to high school students, Hugh J Burns, PhD, compiles his years of experience in teaching the classic playwright's works and engaging students in lessons that are not only informative but enjoyable. Never again read plays word by word in your classroom, assigning parts to uninterested students. Learn to appreciate the source material as it twists, turns, and develops to show Shakespeare's mastery at work. Lead students towards discovery with confidence. Filled with new ways to engage students in Shakespeare's work, both teacher and students will find renewed or new love and appreciation for the founder of modern English.
About the Author
Hugh J Burns, PhD, has been a proponent of social justice ever since the seventh grade. After retiring from teaching, Dr. Burns began volunteering to help inmates at the local jail to discover their potential. He asks them to leave his title behind, instead asking to only be called Hugh so everyone feels welcomed and on the same level. By using this method, Dr. Burns has developed trust and truth over the years, not only with the inmates but from his previous students in the classroom. If you believe in your reality, be who you genuinely are and let them know you can learn together, and then lessons can be learned by both teacher and student.
Teaching Shakespeare (The Wrong Way) is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7072-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/teaching-shakespeare-the-wrong-way/
