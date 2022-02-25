Deep Run, NC Author Publishes Fantasy-Adventure Sequel
February 25, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPatricia 'Warrior Queen of Africa!' Book Two: Two Mighty Queens!, a new book by Marnee Patricia Banks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Patsy and Brie have returned in this thrilling sequel to Patricia, Warrior Queen of Africa! Now queens in their own right, they take guidance and wisdom from the great Goddess Athena in making a difference for the greater good in their ancient world.
After a terrible tragedy, Patsy returns to her home from Africa with Sasha, her newly adopted daughter, at her side. With the aide of Brie, Athena, Simba, and Sasha, Patsy learns to grieve and fight the darkness inside her, and to love again.
Filled with heroes and villains, time travel, romance, adventure, and family, Two Mighty Queens is a wild ride through the myths and legends of old as seen in an entirely new light.
Patricia 'Warrior Queen of Africa!' Book Two: Two Mighty Queens! is a 432-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7319-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/patricia-warrior-queen-of-africa-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/patricia-warrior-queen-of-africa-book-two-two-mighty-queens/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
