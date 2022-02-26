Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Poetry
February 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOuch, There's a Pebble in My Shoe, a new book by Cheryl P. Gainey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ouch, There's a Pebble in My Shoe is a hopeful and uplifting collection of poetry and prose. Cheryl P. Gainey hopes that readers will find her words encouraging.
About the Author
Cheryl P. Gainey is a mother of two and a grandmother of one. She wanted to write this book as a legacy to her family. She loves the feeling of freedom she feels when she sits down to write a poem.
Ouch, There's a Pebble in My Shoe is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $4.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1309-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ouch-theres-a-pebble-in-my-shoe/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us