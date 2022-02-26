Katy, TX Author Publishes Spy Novel
February 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIt May Be True: A Teenager's Lesson When Volunteering for the Government, a new book by Robert L. Snider, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A young, inexperienced young man from a small country town who knows very little about the inner workings of the American government finds himself agreeing to embark on a top-secret mission. Stranded as a spy in the middle of a foreign jungle, Jim must survive unprecedented challenges outside of his depths in order to become a true American hero.
About the Author
Robert L. Snider grew up in a quaint country village, with one small country store and a single gas pump. Snider attended a small country school that had both boys' and girls' basketball and baseball teams. Snider is very good at tearing up a golf course and enjoys the 19th hole. Most of all, Snider enjoys his family.
It May Be True is a 204-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4253-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/it-may-be-true/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/it-may-be-true/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us