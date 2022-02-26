Aurora, CO Author Publishes Fiction Novel
February 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTime Changes Everything, a new book by Christopher T. Ihekweazu, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Mike Ike, was fresh from continental war and civil war was in the offing. To avoid military conscription, he relocated from an inner-city to Ala City, the capital of D.C., where he accidentally met a glowing object in a human form that later, became his wife.
Their relationship sent a series of shock waves across the city. People could not believe what they were hearing and began asking, "Why Mr. President? Why the nation's First Lady?"
But what happened towards the end of their life made local, national, and international headline news. The nation's First Lady, who propelled the President to fame, wealth, power, and even saved him from going to jail, was divorced. While the President re-married, the First Lady remained faithful until her death. The President's star began to dim.
Although Jemimah-the-Beautiful, the nation's First Lady, became a bird without a nest, her beauty remained incorruptible regardless of age. Celebrities from the country and around the world thronged the nation's capital, just to have a glimpse of the epitome of beauty before their own death.
The world was shocked and mankind, from that day on, began to realize and believe that truly in life, Time Changes Everything.
After the death of the First Family and under the military command of General Ebenezer Joshua, Diamond Coast, the Switzerland of the continent evolved into utopian republics as a soothsayer had earlier predicted.
Time Changes Everything is a novel that encompasses … leaving the reader wondering why …
About the Author
Christopher T. Ihekweazu is from Amaigbo, Nwangele Local Government in Imo State, Nigeria. He believes in the simplicity of life-knowing that the Lord God has created the world in a simple way, but we complicate our world with many unnecessary things that may not even help us save our souls. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.
Ihekweazu lives with his family and their pet, Dusty, in Aurora, Colorado. His first book, Forsake Me Not, is a meditative and conversational prayer book, published by Xlibris Corporation.
Time Changes Everything is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0447-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/time-changes-everything/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/time-changes-everything/
