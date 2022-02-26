Scottsdale, AZ Author Publishes Collection of Short Stories
February 26, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIrish Tales From Father Fitz, a new book by William Fitzgerald, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The author of these Irish short stories, known to his friends as "Father Fitz," is recognized for his imaginative storytelling. Every Saint Patrick's Day, he performs with songs and Irish tales at The Scottsdale House in Arizona.
You will find in these four Irish tales-three of them fictional-romance, adventure, suspense, and good dashes of Irish humor. The first story, "Watch Your Step" is a timely, heartwarming romance with a murder trial tale and interracial currents. The last story, "God Writes Straight With Crooked Lines," is paradoxical, based on true events with only the names and locale changed.
Father Fitz's pastoral life has enriched him with valuable personal encounters, and his life experience has provided a treasury of insights into the real-life aches and pains, joys, and dramas of people's everyday lives.
About the Author
Father Fitz has unique Irish travel experience as a background for his writing. He has traveled extensively throughout all the counties of Ireland and has pursued a study of ancient Celtic culture. He has previously published Seven Secrets of the Celtic Spirit, Irish Dreamers, and the bestselling A Contemporary Celtic Prayer Book. He has also recorded a CD of Irish songs. He maintains a website reached at fatherfitz.com.
Although retired, after sixteen previously published books, he continues to write and provide ecumenical pastoral care. He is eighty-nine years old, residing in Scottsdale, Arizona, with his canine companion, Buddy.
Irish Tales From Father Fitz is a 116-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4459-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/irish-tales-from-father-fitz/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/irish-tales-from-father-fitz/
