Greensboro, NC Author Publishes Life Lesson Book
March 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife's Journey, a new book by Regina Thompson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life is a lesson you must learn in order to take the next step. Life is not fair, but who says it's supposed to be, it's what you choose to do with your lessons that makes the difference.
Life's Journey is about the different experiences and situations we go through that we are maybe hesitant to tell others, out of fear and/or embarrassment.
About the Author
Regina Thompson's world changed on October 5th, 2011, a new journey in her life. This is when she became paralyzed from the chest down. But she does have four grandchildren, whom she is blessed to see, and boy, they keep her busy. Regina loves being around family. She is independent and, more importantly, she's still here.
Life's Journey is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4208-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lifes-journey/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
