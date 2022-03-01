Pennsville, NJ Author Publishes Religious Commentary
March 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy We Don't Need Church Any Longer, a new book by Jennifer L Risley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
We are living in a fallen world, and this is the devil's playground. Today's churches, its leaders and members are not exempt. As 1 John 4:1 says, "do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world."
Author Jennifer L Risley encourages Christians and non-Christians to study the Bible on their own so they can see the truth of Jesus' words for themselves. Although going to a Bible-believing Church is crucial for a new follower of Jesus Christ, this book proves that believing in God is different than having a relationship with Him. You don't need a church to develop that relationship.
About the Author
The day after she turned twenty-six, Jennifer L Risley, a Christian, was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. Going back to her church, Jennifer was hurt by what members were saying; they claimed she wasn't healed because she didn't have enough faith or wasn't repentive enough. Eighteen years later, Jennifer L Risley is married and raising two children. She spends most of her time in bed, no longer able to walk, her hands balled in tight fists and in constant pain. She wrote this book using her knuckles to type. Through prayer and faith, Jennifer trusts God in all aspects and stages of her life. She finds her strength in Philippians 4:13 and 2 Corinthians 12:7-10.
Why We Don't Need Church Any Longer is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7389-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/why-we-dont-need-church-any-longer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-we-dont-need-church-any-longer/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us