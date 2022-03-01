Middletown, NJ Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
March 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnderpowered Hero, a new book by Jacob Kelly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Underpowered Hero is a story of a young man being reincarnated into a brand-new fantasy world in which he finds himself struggling to barely get by. He finds himself staring at the dark underbelly of a seemingly nice and fun fantasy world-and is forced to claw his way to the top any way he can.
Underpowered Hero is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7110-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/underpowered-hero/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/underpowered-hero/
