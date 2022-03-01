American Author Exposes Nursing Home Malpractice in New Book
March 01, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOld and Thrown Away, a new book by Marie Thunderwest, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The nightmare of COVID-19 brought to the forefront the plight of the elderly who reside in nursing homes. Most Americans have no idea of what transpires behind the walls of these facilities, the dangers they pose, and the risks we take when we move our loved ones from their homes to these so-called "homes away from home."
Marie Thunderwest lived through the harrowing experience of watching her mother, Jane, decline from a happy, active elderly woman who lived with her for over twenty-five years to a sick, dependent, fragile woman. This is Marie's story of the journey she took with her mother into the tragic world of long-term care. Old and Thrown Away describes Marie's six-year struggle to preserve her mom's health and dignity in the poorly regulated, understaffed, and corrupt nursing home industry.
Old and Thrown Away was written in memory of Marie's mother. It was also written for the vulnerable elderly left behind in these facilities and for the future generations that will end up in nursing homes. In graphic and compelling words, Marie describes the battle she undertook as she journeyed with her mom through the nursing home experience. There are very few insider stories that have been written on this topic. We can check statistics, ratings, and websites, but nothing compares to the stark realities described in this book and the cry for change.
Old and Thrown Away is a 122-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7846-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/old-and-thrown-away/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/old-and-thrown-away/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
RoseDog Books
Contact Us