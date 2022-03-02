Female Founded Company Launches New Subscription Box in the US | The Period Releaf Box™
March 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsReleaf Box, a privately held female founded company with a mission to deliver natural relief for life's most common recurring ailments, launches their first subscription box, the Period Releaf Box™. Designed for people tired of enduring monthly menstrual symptoms who are interested in living a healthier and happier lifestyle, the Period Releaf Box contains a curated set of all-natural products that comprehensively target an array of insufferable period-related symptoms. By addressing each symptom individually (e.g. pain, bloating, mood swings, cravings, cramping, and cycle-length), one can easily identify which remedy is needed, when it's needed most, without relying on consuming chemicals that may affect hormone levels or that are potentially toxic to the body.
This relief box includes a three-month supply of six congenital period products. The Releaf Box team purchases wholesale quantities and passes those wholesale savings on to their customers. Customers may choose to purchase just a one-time order or can opt for a subscription plan that will automatically deliver a new box at 90, 120, or 150 day intervals. As a "Thank You", Releaf Box will cover the shipping costs for all active subscriptions.
So, you may be wondering "what's included in the Period Releaf Box?". Below is the list of products included, and their quantities. To learn more about which period symptoms each product helps with and how they help, check out the Period Releaf Box detail page at releaf-box.com.
▹ 16 - Healthy Cycle Tea Sachets
▹ 1 - 1500mg CBD/CBG 2:1 Turmeric Tincture Vial
▹ 12 - PMS Transdermal Patches
▹ 60 - Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies
▹ 9 - High Potency 50mg CBD Infused Artisan Truffles
▹ 1 - Complimentary Reusable Heat/Cold Pad (Included in first orders)
About Releaf Box - Amy's Story:
Like many women, Amy suffered each month from painful cramps, bloating, and emotional sensitivity. Her partner, Lucas, wanted to help, but felt helpless not knowing how. After several failed attempts at finding her over-the-counter medications that were both effective and free of harmful side effects, he started looking for naturopathic remedies. He brought home product after product for her to try. They discovered that instead of trying to find a single remedy for all of the symptoms she suffered through each month, it was more practical to address each symptom individually since they didn't always occur at the same time.
Amy became emotional a few days before her period (seriously, she could cry at the drop of a hat), but was not hurting or really all that bloated just yet. So while she didn't need anything for pain or bloating, she did need something for emotional sensitivity. Then a day or two before her period started, she would begin retaining so much water that her skin hurt to touch and her clothing wouldn't fit so she would need a safe diuretic to reduce bloating. And then of course, a few days later, she would experience painful cramping, fatigue, and cravings.
Sound familiar? And so the search for effective natural remedies and the story of Releaf Box began.
###
