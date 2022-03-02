Milton, NY Author Publishes Poetry
March 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYears by the Window, a new book by Selma Denmark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Years by the Window is a collection of poetry and ruminations of author Selma Denmark's life and experiences. With each page, Denmark provides a humble message of courage, strength, determination, and hope. Her writings are meant to aid others, like she has come to learn, the true meaning of life and our purpose in this existence.
Per the author: "All of the author's proceeds will go to benefit the nonprofit, Fraternity Without Borders: https://www.fraternitywithoutbordersus.org/
About the Author
Selma Denmark manages an Italian restaurant and works part time at ACS, a carpet and flooring company in New Jersey. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing, assembling puzzles, cooking, and baking. She is the proud mother to four children and grandmother to eight grandchildren.
Years by the Window is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7327-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/years-by-the-window/
