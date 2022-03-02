Net Alpha Announces materialx Decision Support – A Cloud-Based Service for Supply Chain Management Organizations that Enables Better Raw Material Purchase Decisions
March 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsBirmingham, MI - Net Alpha Financial Systems, LLC, the technology company developing solutions that are transforming the way manufacturers, producers, distributors, and brokers transact in raw materials, today announced materialx® Decision Support, a new cloud-based subscription service that enables supply chain management organizations to make better raw material purchase decisions.
materialx Decision Support is designed to make pricing data for raw materials more accessible and usable to procurement and other supply chain management professionals. The service combines access to a rich set of market data sources with powerful analytical tools, data visualization, collaboration tools, simulation, and tracking capabilities, enabling more informed and collaborative decision-making than previously possible. With materialx Decision Support, companies can unlock new levels of organizational transparency to the impact of raw material pricing on their purchasing plans, easily involve all stakeholders in purchase decisions, deeply understand the potential economic outcomes of those decisions, and continuously improve decision-making processes by analyzing the impact of past decisions utilizing the data that was available at the time such decisions were made.
"We've listened to dozens of procurement teams of various sizes in different industries that time and time again communicated similar challenges, especially following the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Eyal Mizrahi, CEO and Co-Founder of Net Alpha Financial Systems. "Procurement teams are often asked when they knew about a substantial price change for a critical raw material, how they reacted to it, and how the change was communicated internally. We built materialx Decision Support to enable answering such questions. Procurement teams that have seen our solution have recognized immediately how it can transform their current processes which usually involve partial data, many spreadsheets, and email threads. The new service can also allow them to capture and harness organizational knowledge in a way that wasn't previously possible."
materialx Decision Support includes information feeds from Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Commodity Exchange (COMEX), London Metals Exchange (LME), and New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), with additional data sources to be offered in the immediate future, all of which can be evaluated, analyzed, modeled, and tracked through a single intuitive interface. Like all materialx platform solutions, it is a cloud-based service, so there is no software for customers to build, deploy, or manage, allowing customers to onboard within minutes. For more information on materialx Decision Support, please visit: https://n-alpha.com/solutions/decision-support
About Net Alpha Financial Systems and materialx
Net Alpha has developed a suite of software tools that help buyers and sellers of raw materials realize digital transformation with minimal investment. The company's materialx platform provides a suite of cloud-based services that transform how raw materials with variable and negotiated prices are evaluated, transacted, and settled. The services include materialx Decision Support for procurement and supply chain management organizations that wish to maximize the strategic value of raw material pricing data and collaborative decisions, as well as materialx Sales Engine, a transactional platform designed for raw material producers, distributors, and brokers that look to grow revenues by deploying a competitive online presence. The materialx platform-as-a-service is a low cost, rapidly deployable alternative to developing and managing expensive in-house systems. The platform was purpose-built to meet the information and transaction needs of buyers and sellers of raw materials through advanced evaluation and analysis, collaboration, negotiation, execution, and tracking tools. For more information, or to arrange a demonstration of a materialx solution, please visit www.n-alpha.com
