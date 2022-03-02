Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam Author Publishes Historical Art Biography
March 02, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPainter Nguyễn Gia Trí's Words on Creation: Notes Kept by Nguyễ Xuȃn Việt, a new book by Nguyễn Xuân Việt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Nguyễn Xuân Việt studied art with the painter Nguyen Sang and Nguyen Gia Tri and brings the words and art of Nguyen Gia Tri to life in Painter Nguyễn Gia Trí's Words on Creation: Notes Kept. Modern Vietnamese lacquer art is the continuation of two major arts of the world. Lacquer artists at Indochina Fine Arts School had acquired the traditional Japanese laquer technique and used it create material for painting. Vietnamese painters then followed the creative ideology of the Paris Art School through their French educators. From 1954 – 1975. Nguyen Gia Tri continued working on this artform at an art school in New York. Việt provides their own notes on the elaborate and beautiful pieces within this book and hopes to impart some understanding on this unique artform.
About the Author
Nguyễn Xuân Việt attended the Vietnam Fine Arts School in 1966, a descendent of the Indochina Fine Arts School. They have been creating lacquer art with the traditional Indochina art for forty-one years.
Painter Nguyễn Gia Trí's Words on Creation: Notes Kept by Nguyễ Xuȃn Việt is a 256-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4257-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
