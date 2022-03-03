Central Islip, NY Author Publishes Crime Fiction Novel
March 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAll Tapped Out: The Disappearance of the Mountain Hill College Funds, a new book by Claudette Spencer-Nurse, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Who's stealing tuition money from Mountain Hill College?
When Tyrell, aka Sincere, a clerk in the Mountain Hill College Office, learns that two of his friends have been wrongfully expelled for rule violations they claim they did not commit, he launches an investigation with help from Attorney Renee Adams. Together, they discover an elaborate scheme whereby hundreds of men and women are expelled each semester but somehow their tuition money still goes to the college. As Sincere and Renee get closer to discovering the culprits behind this mystery, a witness is murdered, and somebody tries to run Renee off the road.
You'll be shocked to discover just how far the cover-up goes!
About the Author
Claudette Spencer-Nurse was born and raised in Brownsville and East New York in Brooklyn. She attended Lincoln University and Temple Law School. After graduation, she worked for the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission on employment and housing discrimination cases. In 1984, she returned to New York to work at the Legal Aid Society's Prisoners' Rights Project, representing prisoners in class action cases against New York State Prisons and city jails, challenging unconstitutional conditions of confinement. It was there that she met and married her husband, Ernest, who was serving time in prison. In 2003, Ernest was paroled and deported to Trinidad, so Claudette and her 11-year-old daughter moved with him. She then attended Hugh Wooding Law School to obtain her license to practice in the Caribbean.
Claudette has been a community activist for all of her life. She is also an avid reader of mysteries and thrillers. In May 2018, Claudette published her first book, "Memoirs of a Prison Lawyer – Prison Wife." In November 2018, the video documentary of the book was released in "The Positives T&T" and on YouTube.
Claudette has a large family, including two daughters, Shahidah and Zakiya, five granddaughters, three grandsons, two brothers, and a host of nieces and nephews.
All Tapped Out is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7427-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/all-tapped-out/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/all-tapped-out-the-disappearance-of-the-mountain-hill-college-funds/
