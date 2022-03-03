Pembroke Pines, FL Author Publishes Book of Poetry
March 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Eternal Marriage, a new book by Barbara Pulido Kennedy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Eternal Marriage is a book of poetic, inspirational messages filled with wisdom from the scriptures. It focuses on the timeless theme of man's spiritual journey. Kennedy hopes that her book will bless, empower, and inspire her readers by writing about how God sees his children.
About the Author
Barbara Pulido Kennedy lives in South Florida with her husband, Mark, her daughter Emily, and her dog Nicholas. She and her family are involved in religious activities and community service. She is a former high school and college English and ESL teacher. She loves nature walks, snorkeling, and reading.
The Eternal Marriage is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4224-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-eternal-marriage/
