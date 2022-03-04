Bangor, NY Author Publishes Memoir of Leaving the Amish Life
From daily routines, customs, and beliefs to weddings and funeral services and more, learn about the Amish community through the eyes of someone who lived it.
In Memoir: Reasons Why I Left the Amish Community, Sam Miller shares his experiences, both good and bad, growing up as Swartzentruber Amish, one of the strictest Amish religions, and explains his difficult decision to leave.
About the Author
At the age of 18, Sam Miller made the difficult decision to leave his home and religion to start a new life in the English world and experience different ways of living. Since his time leaving, he has lived in Indiana, Vermont, and New York, working various jobs in construction, farming, and more.
His book, Memoir: Reasons Why I Left the Amish Community, was borne from people's repeated interest in his life growing up Swartzentruber Amish.
Memoir: Reasons Why I Left the Amish Community is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1515-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/memoir-reasons-why-i-left-the-amish-community/
