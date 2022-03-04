Brighton, CO Author Publishes Fantasy Fiction Novel
March 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Father's Gift, a new book by Victor Dyson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
What is a father's gift? Is it the power gifted by birthright? Or is it the precious moments you get with your child? For Sam, who grew up surrounded by magic and the stories of his "uncles," the answers to those questions crash into one another, redefining his normal.
Sam's mother had left when Sam was only five years old to protect him from an evil wizard that hungered for his power. His father was that evil wizard. Sam had been left in the care of Ervin and Eugene his "uncles" - hunters of evil magic and demons. At first, it was exciting to feel like a hero, but self-doubt and his anxieties cause Sam to feel like an outcast. After years of fighting the dark forces alongside his uncles, Sam walks away in pursuit of a normal life. However, those dark forces and his own magic would not simply be forgotten. Now with a child of his own, Sam is forced to face is his inner demons as he fights real demons and more to protect his family.
About the Author
Victor Dyson is the father of three amazing children. He currently resides in the Denver Metro area of Colorado with his wife and two young sons. Victor enjoys spending time with his family hiking, cooking, and creating stories. Writing has been Victor's lifelong dream that is finally coming to fruition. A Father's Gift is Victor's first finished work that explores the anxieties of being a father wrapped in a world of magic.
A Father's Gift is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7415-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-fathers-gift/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-fathers-gift/
