Linden, IN Author Publishes Children's Book

Flo's Surprise Scavenger Hunt, a new book by Elizabeth Shirar Nelson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Come for a journey with Flo the butterfly and her friends on one of their many adventures! A fun and inviting story for all ages, help Flo find clues through a scavenger hunt.About the AuthorElizabeth Shirar Nelson has always had a dream of being a writer. After having kids and being a stay at home mom, being a writer was placed on hold. But after being encouraged by her husband to pursue her dream, Nelson gives us the story of Flo the butterfly!Check out the author on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elizabethshirarnelson. Flo's Surprise Scavenger Hunt is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7273-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/flos-surprise-scavenger-hunt/