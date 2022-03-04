Linden, IN Author Publishes Children's Book
March 04, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFlo's Surprise Scavenger Hunt, a new book by Elizabeth Shirar Nelson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Come for a journey with Flo the butterfly and her friends on one of their many adventures! A fun and inviting story for all ages, help Flo find clues through a scavenger hunt.
About the Author
Elizabeth Shirar Nelson has always had a dream of being a writer. After having kids and being a stay at home mom, being a writer was placed on hold. But after being encouraged by her husband to pursue her dream, Nelson gives us the story of Flo the butterfly!
Check out the author on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elizabethshirarnelson.
Flo's Surprise Scavenger Hunt is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7273-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/flos-surprise-scavenger-hunt/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us