Panama City, FL Author Publishes Children's Book with Autistic Main Character
March 05, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnderstanding Grey: A Personal Journey of Autism and Loss, a new book by Mike Barbour and illustrated by Amanda Reinfeld, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ian lives with autism, and from his point of view, readers see what it is like to live in his world of black, white, and grey-and the colors brought to his life by a friend. A story about friendship and dealing with changes, Understanding Grey: A Personal Journey of Autism and Loss can help young readers process the loss of a friend.
"Understanding Grey will help autistic individuals understand loss."
- Temple Grandin, Author Thinking in Pictures
About the Author
Mike, a Kentucky native, is a longtime resident of Panama City, Florida. Understanding Grey is his first children's book inspired by experiencing his son Ian's reaction to the loss of his best friend Matt. The young men were living in a supportive living home together. Mike is a registered nurse frequently sought as a speaker on autism and related topics.
About the Illustrator
Amanda Reinfeld is an illustrator from the panhandle of Florida. There she lives on a bayou and spends her evenings drawing with her cat, Lydia. Amanda also teaches art to adults with developmental disabilities. She has spent her life dedicated to art and art therapy.
Understanding Grey: A Personal Journey of Autism and Loss is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1497-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/understanding-grey/
Contact Information
Raquel Ponce
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
